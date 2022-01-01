Take a photo of objects on the plain solid background Take a photo of the product against a contrasting clear background under steady lighting. For example, you have black shoes, then the white color of the image background is perfect for sure (for example, A4 sheet). Click here for detailed instructions "How to take product photos at home or in the office".

Upload your photos Add a photo file with an unwanted background from the computer or drag & drop it to the remover tool. Choose what to do next: just remove background, add a new background, make an image transparent, or edit image by adding shadows, changing color, or cropping your image. You can also work on particular areas (like hair) that you want to delete with the manual background eraser tool. Once satisfied, click the 'Download' button to instantly download your finished product designs in the desired resolution.