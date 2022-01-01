Resize Image:

Facebook profile picture Read more Facebook profile picture dimensions should be a minimum of 180x180 pixels. Make sure your image is pretty large to be displayed properly both on desktop PCs and smartphones. 180 x 180

Facebook stories Read more Here, you should simply follow the recommended dimensions of 1080x1920 pixels. Upload images both from your phone or PC. 1080 x 1920

Facebook marketplace Read more Fb marketplace requires the size of 1200x1200 pixel. Crop your photos without quality loss. 1200 x 1200

Facebook link image Read more Keep Facebook link images between 600x315 and 1200x630 pixels for better view. 1200 x 630

Facebook image post Read more Fb post guidelines recommend keeping the image resolution between 600x315 and 1200x630 pixels. 1200 x 630

Facebook cover photo Read more Ideal cover photo resolution depends on the type of device. For mobile view, it's 640x360 while for desktop it's 820x312 pixels. 820 x 312

Facebook right column Read more Make sure the resolution of your ads image is 1200x1200 pixels. According to stats, it works best of all. Also, ror the right column, you should choose the 1200x1200 pixel option. 1200 x 1200

Facebook instant articles Read more Fb instant article dimensions are 1200x1200 pixels. You can easily create a perfect image with our tool 1200 x 1200

Facebook event image Read more The ideal resolution for an event image is 1920x1005 pixels. Use the ready preset to change your image aspect ratio and to fit your event page. 1920 x 1005

Facebook group cover Read more Group cover photo should fit the size of 1640x856 pixels. 1640 x 856

Facebook highlighted image Read more The guidelines say the best resolution is 1200x717. The tool will automatically resize the image for your highlighted image. 1200 x 717

Facebook feed Read more Make sure your photo fits the dimensions of 1080x1350 pixels. 1080 x 1350

YouTube profile picture Read more The best size option for YouTube profile pic is 800х800 pixels. 800 x 800

YouTube display ads Read more For the display ads, the guidelines recommend keeping the 300х250 pixel resolution. 300 x 250

YouTube banner Read more Perfect YouTube banner resolution is 2560х1440. Please make sure your original image is large enough. The online service doesn't increase the resolution of an image. 2560 x 1440

YouTube companion banner ads Read more The companion banner ads parameters: 300x60 pixels. The banner is displayed on a video so that a viewer can click on it. 300 x 60

YouTube Channel Art TV Read more The recommended channel art resolution for TV is 2560х1440 pixels. 2560 x 1440

YouTube Channel Art desktop Read more For desktop viewers, crop your pic dimensions to 2560х423 px. 2560 x 423

YouTube thumbnail size Read more Use YouTube thumbnail with the dimensions of 1280х720. Crop the unwanted image parts if necessary. 1280 x 720

YouTube overlay ads Read more Overlay ads should follow the parameters: 480×60 pixels. By clicking on it, the viewer will be redirected to your website landing page. 480 x 60

YouTube Channel Art tablet Read more For viewers who use tablet for watching videos, keep the channel art resolution at 1855х423. 1855 x 423

YouTube Channel Art mobile Read more For mobile users, the perfect size for channel art is 1546х423. However, please keep in mind that it won't look good on larger devices such as TV or desktop. 1546 x 423

Instagram Profile Pic Size Read more The Instagram profile image should be 320x320 pixels. Since Instagram cuts the image and turns it in a round one, make sure the main part of your image is in the center. 320 x 320

Instagram ad square Read more The right size for the square format is 1080x1080 pixels. Your square ad photos should also be optimized at 1080x1080 pixels. 1080 x 1080

Instagram ad portrait Read more The Ad portrait ideal specs are 1080x1350 pixels. 1080 x 1350

Instagram reels Read more The most commonly used video ratio of reels is 9:16 with an image size of 1080x1920 pixels. 1080 x 1920

Instagram square size Read more The right size for the square format is 1080x1080 pixels. Your square ad photos should also be optimized at 1080x1080 pixels. 1080 x 1080

Instagram stories Read more The most commonly used video ratio of stories is 9:16 with an image size of 1080x1920 pixels. 1080 x 1920

Instagram post size Read more The regular post needed to be sized to 1080x1350 pixels. 1080 x 1350

Instagram landscape post Read more Recommended landscape size for this social network is 1080x566 pixels. This size is also ideal for landscape ads. 1080 x 566

Instagram portrait post Read more The preferred resolution for portrait post is 1080x1350 pixels. 1080 x 1350

Instagram IGTV cover Read more For the IGTV cover, you should crop pictures, photos and images to 420x654 pixels. 420 x 654

Twitter profile picture size Read more Twitter profile image should be cropped at a maximum of 400x400 px. 400 x 400

Twitter conversation card Read more For Twitter conversation card, follow 800x418 px resolution. 800 x 418

Twitter fleets images Read more If you want to use fleets images for your brand, make sure to resize them to 1080x1920. 1080 x 1920

Twitter banner size Read more For Twitter banner, follow the specs of 1500x500. 1500 x 500

Twitter website card ad Read more For a website card, crop the pic to 800x800 px. 800 x 800

Twitter card image (min) Read more The minimum Twitter card image parameters are 120x120. 120 x 120

Twitter direct message Read more If you want to send a photo in a direct message, crop the image to 800x418 to prevent quality loss. 800 x 418

Twitter post image Read more The best size for Twitter post image is1200x675. Crop images to fit these requirements. 1200 x 676

Twitter app card ad Read more The app card ads need to be cropped to 800x800 resolution. 800 x 800

Twitter carousels Read more Twitter carousels require the size of 800x800 px. 800 x 800

Twitter video thumbnail Read more For video thumbnail, crop images to the resolution of 640x360. 640 x 360

LinkedIn logo size Read more According to Linkedin guidelines, the perfect logo specs are 300x300. Make sure your photo fits this resolution before posting. 300 x 300

LinkedIn background photo Read more The background photo should not be larger than 1584x396. 1584 x 396

LinkedIn link post Read more If you want to share a link post with an image, use the 1200x627 image parameters. 1200 x 627

LinkedIn stories Read more The ideal image for LinkedIn stories is 1080x1920. You may use these parameters both for video and pics, 1080 x 1920

LinkedIn life tab image Read more The life tab image can show the info about your business. Keep its dimensions at 1128x376. 1128 x 376

LinkedIn profile picture Read more LinkedIn pfp should follow the 1:1 aspect ratio. The minimum image specs are 400x400. 400 x 400

LinkedIn cover photo Read more Cover photo should bring attention to your business. Create an eye-catching image with the following specs: 1128x191 1128 x 191

LinkedIn blog post link Read more For LinkedIn blog post link, apply an image equivalent to 1200x627 px. 1200 x 627

LinkedIn square post Read more The square post for LinkedIn should be customized to 1200x1200 width and height. 1200 x 1200

LinkedIn dynamic ad Read more Convert images to JPG or PNG format and use 100x100px resolution for a dynamic ad. 100 x 100

LinkedIn sponsored content Read more When creating sponsored content, stick to 1200x627 px. 1200 x 627

LinkedIn business banner Read more For business banner, upload an image that is 646x220 px. 1200 x 627

LinkedIn portrait post Read more LinkedIn portrait post needs to be converted to 1080 x 1350 pixels. 1080 x 1350

Google Display skyscraper Read more Google Display Skyscraper resolution is 120x600 pixels. Remember to upload high-quality pic without image distortion. 120 x 600

Google Display leaderboard Read more Customize Display Leaderboard ad at 728×90 px. Although, the pic is not large, you may still use it well to promote your goods. 728 x 90

Google Display mobile banner Read more Use free online app to customize your mobile banner ad at 300x50. 300 x 50

Google Display banner Read more Cropping your display banner to 468x60, will help you promote your website and grab attention. 468 x 60

Google Display portrait Read more Keep the display portrait ad at 300x1050. You may crop the image with free online tool and save a new file to post on a website. 300 x 1050

Google Display vertical rectangle Read more Google Display Vertical rectangle should be kept at 240×400 pixels. 240 x 400

Google Display half banner Read more The half banner specs are 234x60. Make it colorful and noticable. 234 x 60

Google Display small square Read more Google Display small square ad recommended resolution is 200x200. Use our free online tools to convert your image to necessary parameters. 200 x 200

Google Display wide skyscraper Read more The wide skyscraper ad best parameters are 160x600. Convert images to new height and width with Image Cropper. 160 x 600

Google Display large leaderboard Read more The large leaderboard ad optimal specs are 970x90. 970 x 90

Google Display large mobile Read more To use the large mobile ad, crop images to 320x50. 320 x 50

Google Display top banner Read more Ensure your top banner ad fits 930x180 px before placing it on the website. 930 x 180

Google Display large mobile Read more Large mobile ads are perfect if your audience mostly uses smartphones and tablets. The recommended specs are 320x100. 320 x 100

Google Display panorama Read more Set the panorama ads specs to 980x120 for better results. 980 x 120

Google Display billboard Read more Make sure your display billboard ad is within 970x250. 970 x 250

Google Display square Read more Display square ad resolution is 250x250 px. Make sure the text is as visible as possible. 250 x 250

Google Display medium rectangle Read more The medium rectangle ad optimum specs are 300x250 px. 300 x 250

Google Display netboard Read more The Display netboard are perfect if you want to merge several images and animations. You should keep them at 580x400. 580 x 400

Google Display half-page ad Read more Create unforgettable half-page ad with a resolution of 300x600. 300 x 600

Google Display triple widescreen Read more The triple widescreen ad ideal resolution is 250x360 px. Use it to promote in Europe. 250 x 360

Google Display inline rectangle Read more If you want to place an ad at the end of the post, better use the inline rectangle ad and set the parameters to 300x250. 300 x 250

Google Display large rectangle Read more Crop images to 336x280 for large rectangle ads. 336 x 280

Crop Image for Facebook With Online Image Cropper, you can easily crop photo for your Facebook profile. You don't need to look for the necessary file resolution. Use one of the ready options for Facebook, and the tool will edit the images for you.

Crop Image for YouTube Online image cropping tool will help you prepare images for your YouTube profile. Upload your photo and choose whether you want to cut an image for a YouTube profile, YouTube cover, or one of the YT ads resolutions. Then click the Crop button and let the service do the rest for you.

Crop Image for Instagram Crop image online for uploading to Instagram. You can either choose one of the ready presets or set the cropping parameters manually. Don't forget to download the ready file on your PC or smartphone.

Crop Image for Twitter Online Image Cropper provides a number of ready presets for Twitter images. You don't need to install difficult software to crop your images. Just upload your pics to our service and get the job done in literally two clicks.

Crop Image for LinkedIn Crop your images for LinkedIn in a couple of clicks. You simply need to upload a file that you want to cut and select whether you want to crop it for a LinkedIn profile pic, cover, ad, or any other purpose.