Resize Image:
- Facebook profile pictureFacebook profile picture dimensions should be a minimum of 180x180 pixels. Make sure your image is pretty large to be displayed properly both on desktop PCs and smartphones.
- Facebook storiesHere, you should simply follow the recommended dimensions of 1080x1920 pixels. Upload images both from your phone or PC.
- Facebook marketplaceFb marketplace requires the size of 1200x1200 pixel. Crop your photos without quality loss.
- Facebook link imageKeep Facebook link images between 600x315 and 1200x630 pixels for better view.
- Facebook image postFb post guidelines recommend keeping the image resolution between 600x315 and 1200x630 pixels.
- Facebook cover photoIdeal cover photo resolution depends on the type of device. For mobile view, it's 640x360 while for desktop it's 820x312 pixels.
- Facebook right columnMake sure the resolution of your ads image is 1200x1200 pixels. According to stats, it works best of all. Also, ror the right column, you should choose the 1200x1200 pixel option.
- Facebook instant articlesFb instant article dimensions are 1200x1200 pixels. You can easily create a perfect image with our tool
- Facebook event imageThe ideal resolution for an event image is 1920x1005 pixels. Use the ready preset to change your image aspect ratio and to fit your event page.
- Facebook group coverGroup cover photo should fit the size of 1640x856 pixels.
- Facebook highlighted imageThe guidelines say the best resolution is 1200x717. The tool will automatically resize the image for your highlighted image.
- Facebook feedMake sure your photo fits the dimensions of 1080x1350 pixels.
Crop Image for Facebook
With Online Image Cropper, you can easily crop photo for your Facebook profile. You don't need to look for the necessary file resolution. Use one of the ready options for Facebook, and the tool will edit the images for you.
Why using Free Image Cropper?
- No limitations! With Free picture cropper, you can crop as many pictures as you wish. There are no restrictions. You don't need to subscribe or create an account.
- Image cropping has never been so easy! You can crop photo for free literally in seconds.
- Free Image Cropper is safe to use. No one will see or download your images. Thus you can add any pictures including personal photos and pictures of documents.
- Free Image Cropping tool is highly customizable. You can choose between automatic and manual modes. The latter will let you use precise settings for your files.
- Online Image Cropper saves the original quality of your photos. You can be sure that the tool will provide the cropped picture in the same quality as the original files.
How to crop image?
- 1
It's incredibly easy to crop images with our free tool.
- 2
Upload a photo in any format: JPG, BMP, [GIF], PNG images.
- 3
When the photo appears on a canvas, crop the image by dragging the crop area or by setting the desired size.
- 4
Click "OK" when you are done cropping the photo. Don't forget to download the cropped image. Crop more photos in the same way.