Resize Image:

  • Facebook profile picture
    Facebook profile picture dimensions should be a minimum of 180x180 pixels. Make sure your image is pretty large to be displayed properly both on desktop PCs and smartphones.
    180x180
  • Facebook stories
    Here, you should simply follow the recommended dimensions of 1080x1920 pixels. Upload images both from your phone or PC.
    1080x1920
  • Facebook marketplace
    Fb marketplace requires the size of 1200x1200 pixel. Crop your photos without quality loss.
    1200x1200
  • Facebook link image
    Keep Facebook link images between 600x315 and 1200x630 pixels for better view.
    1200x630
  • Facebook image post
    Fb post guidelines recommend keeping the image resolution between 600x315 and 1200x630 pixels.
    1200x630
  • Facebook cover photo
    Ideal cover photo resolution depends on the type of device. For mobile view, it's 640x360 while for desktop it's 820x312 pixels.
    820x312
  • Facebook right column
    Make sure the resolution of your ads image is 1200x1200 pixels. According to stats, it works best of all. Also, ror the right column, you should choose the 1200x1200 pixel option.
    1200x1200
  • Facebook instant articles
    Fb instant article dimensions are 1200x1200 pixels. You can easily create a perfect image with our tool
    1200x1200
  • Facebook event image
    The ideal resolution for an event image is 1920x1005 pixels. Use the ready preset to change your image aspect ratio and to fit your event page.
    1920x1005
  • Facebook group cover
    Group cover photo should fit the size of 1640x856 pixels.
    1640x856
  • Facebook highlighted image
    The guidelines say the best resolution is 1200x717. The tool will automatically resize the image for your highlighted image.
    1200x717
  • Facebook feed
    Make sure your photo fits the dimensions of 1080x1350 pixels.
    1080x1350

Crop Image for Facebook

With Online Image Cropper, you can easily crop photo for your Facebook profile. You don't need to look for the necessary file resolution. Use one of the ready options for Facebook, and the tool will edit the images for you.

Image Cropper Features

  • Prepare photos for any social media platform

    Crop pictures before uploading them to your social media profile. The tool will keep the original quality of your image. Crop photos for Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Google, etc.

  • Crop your images automatically

    Use the ready templates to crop image without dealing with settings. You don't need to be a computer geek. Simply upload a photo and let the tool do the job for you.

  • Select custom settings

    If you need, you can edit cropping parameters manually. Change orientation, set custom size in pixels, aspect ratio, and add photo effects. Crop as many pictures as you like.

  • Crop images online

    Use image cropper on any device for free. Upload files from a PC, laptop, smartphone, or tablet. You only need a web browser and a stable Internet connection.

Why using Free Image Cropper?

  • No limitations! With Free picture cropper, you can crop as many pictures as you wish. There are no restrictions. You don't need to subscribe or create an account.
  • Image cropping has never been so easy! You can crop photo for free literally in seconds.
  • Free Image Cropper is safe to use. No one will see or download your images. Thus you can add any pictures including personal photos and pictures of documents.
  • Free Image Cropping tool is highly customizable. You can choose between automatic and manual modes. The latter will let you use precise settings for your files.
  • Online Image Cropper saves the original quality of your photos. You can be sure that the tool will provide the cropped picture in the same quality as the original files.

How to crop image?

  • 1

    It's incredibly easy to crop images with our free tool.

  • 2

    Upload a photo in any format: JPG, BMP, [GIF], PNG images.

  • 3

    When the photo appears on a canvas, crop the image by dragging the crop area or by setting the desired size.

  • 4

    Click "OK" when you are done cropping the photo. Don't forget to download the cropped image. Crop more photos in the same way.