Free image resizer

Resize any image online in 3 clicks

Drag & drop image here or
Resize image

Resize Image:

  • Facebook profile picture
    180x180
  • Facebook stories
    1080x1920
  • Facebook marketplace
    1200x1200
  • Facebook link image
    1200x630
  • Facebook image post
    1200x630
  • Facebook cover photo
    820x312
  • Facebook right column
    1200x1200
  • Facebook instant articles
    1200x1200
  • Facebook event image
    1920x1005
  • Facebook group cover
    1640x856
  • Facebook highlighted image
    1200x717
  • Facebook feed
    1080x1350

Resize photos and images for Facebook. Customize image for any Facebook size: profile photo, cover, story, posts, or events. Upload photos and images to Image Resizer, choose the necessary size, and the service will do the rest of the work for you. If necessary, edit, flip or rotate uploaded images. Download ready photos in a new image resolution.

How to resize image without losing quality

  • 1Upload an image

    Upload photos or multiple images that you want to resize automatically

  • 2Choose the size

    Select new width and height for images. Change image dimensions, (aspect ratio), file size.

  • 3Resize an image

    Download the resized image with a new resolution in original quality.

Why use Free Image Resizer?

  • Free Image resizer is super easy and you don't need to have any skills to use it.
  • You can add as many images as you want
  • Support for any format: jpeg, jpg, png, bmp, etc
  • Support for any image resolution: landscape, portrait, square.
  • Ready presets for social media profiles: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Google, Linkedin.