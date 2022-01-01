Resize Image:
- Facebook profile picture
- Facebook stories
- Facebook marketplace
- Facebook link image
- Facebook image post
- Facebook cover photo
- Facebook right column
- Facebook instant articles
- Facebook event image
- Facebook group cover
- Facebook highlighted image
- Facebook feed
Resize photos and images for Facebook. Customize image for any Facebook size: profile photo, cover, story, posts, or events. Upload photos and images to Image Resizer, choose the necessary size, and the service will do the rest of the work for you. If necessary, edit, flip or rotate uploaded images. Download ready photos in a new image resolution.
How to resize image without losing quality
- 1Upload an image
Upload photos or multiple images that you want to resize automatically
- 2Choose the size
Select new width and height for images. Change image dimensions, (aspect ratio), file size.
- 3Resize an image
Download the resized image with a new resolution in original quality.
Why use Free Image Resizer?
- Free Image resizer is super easy and you don't need to have any skills to use it.
- You can add as many images as you want
- Support for any format: jpeg, jpg, png, bmp, etc
- Support for any image resolution: landscape, portrait, square.
- Ready presets for social media profiles: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Google, Linkedin.