Free Transparent Background Maker
How to make the image background transparent?
- People
- Products
- Graphics
- Logo
Automatically make background transparent free
- Make transparent background in just one click. Add transparent backgrounds to your photos, logos, ads, digital signature, other images
- Edit and save the photo with a transparent background in PNG image
- You don't need special knowledge or complex software like Adobe Photoshop. Even a child can easily make a background transparent with our Free Background Maker
Free Background Maker is super effective
- Free Background Maker works effectively with any photo or picture
- Add transparent background to any image automatically without Photoshop
- Get results in a second. Save the ready images in the original quality in PNG transparent format.
Background Maker online creates logos for brands
- Create a stunning logo with transparent background for your company or social profile page
- Make transparent png background or white background, edit photos to meet your website or social network requirements (Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn)
- Quickly remove the background from an image and save new image in high resolution (quality of the original images)
How do we help you with your tasks?
- Transparent background maker is absolutely free. You don't need to sign up or provide your personal data to make image transparent.
- User-friendly: the tool is easy to use and doesn't require special tech skills. You don't have to use a lasso tool or magic wand like in Adobe Photoshop.
- It will take just a couple of seconds: upload an image from your computer, Mac, smartphone, or tablet. The background will be automatically changed to a transparent one. Click download to save the new image as a png file.
How to get the best result with a transparent background maker?
Take a photo of the product on the plain (white) background
Use your phone camera to take a photo of the object against a contrasting plain background. Please use steady lighting for better results. For example, you have red cups, then a white, grey, or beige color of the background will be fine for your image. Check here the detailed FAQ How to take product photos at home or in the office".
Upload photos or images
Add an image file with an unwanted background from the PC, Mac, smartphone, or tablet or drag & drop it to the transparent background maker. Open a built-in editor and choose the next step from the menu: you can make the image transparent, make the background white, choose effects, and so on. The tool will automatically make the background transparent. If you need to remove more details, please use the eraser to do it manually.
Download image with a transparent background
When you are done, click the 'Download' button to download the image file with a transparent background. Make image background transparent, add a white or solid color background to your images, save the ready image as a png file.
Gallery
Check out examples of how to make images and logos with transparent background with Free Transparent Background Maker Online: