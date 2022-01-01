Take a photo of the product on the plain (white) background Use your phone camera to take a photo of the object against a contrasting plain background. Please use steady lighting for better results. For example, you have red cups, then a white, grey, or beige color of the background will be fine for your image. Check here the detailed FAQ How to take product photos at home or in the office".

Upload photos or images Add an image file with an unwanted background from the PC, Mac, smartphone, or tablet or drag & drop it to the transparent background maker. Open a built-in editor and choose the next step from the menu: you can make the image transparent, make the background white, choose effects, and so on. The tool will automatically make the background transparent. If you need to remove more details, please use the eraser to do it manually.