Refund Policy
If you are not 100% satisfied with your purchase, please contact us via mail:
emma.cooper@retoucher.online
14 Days Money Back Guarantee
The 14 Days Money Back Guarantee applies in case ...
- you have purchased a subscription for the first time,
- the subscription was purchased within the last 14 days,
- you are not satisfied with the result quality and have no use for edited images generated by retoucher.online,
- you have processed a total of less than 50 images in any resolution,
- you personally and your company have not made use of the 14 Days Money Back Guarantee before.
To place a refund request, you need to contact: emma.cooper@retoucher.online. We will then review your request within 10 days and get back to you via email.
Other Refunds
Purchases outside of the 14-day money-back guarantee are generally non-refundable. If you are unhappy with your subscription, you can cancel it at any time. If you have any questions feel free to contact us at emma.cooper@retoucher.online.