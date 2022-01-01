Refund Policy

If you are not 100% satisfied with your purchase, please contact us via mail:

emma.cooper@retoucher.online

14 Days Money Back Guarantee

The 14 Days Money Back Guarantee applies in case ...

you have purchased a subscription for the first time, the subscription was purchased within the last 14 days, you are not satisfied with the result quality and have no use for edited images generated by retoucher.online, you have processed a total of less than 50 images in any resolution, you personally and your company have not made use of the 14 Days Money Back Guarantee before.

To place a refund request, you need to contact: emma.cooper@retoucher.online. We will then review your request within 10 days and get back to you via email.

Other Refunds

Purchases outside of the 14-day money-back guarantee are generally non-refundable. If you are unhappy with your subscription, you can cancel it at any time. If you have any questions feel free to contact us at emma.cooper@retoucher.online.