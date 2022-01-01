Instruction
How to take a photo of a product at home or in the office
Lay out 9 blank A4 sheets three by three on any surface convenient for you so that the edges of the sheets touch or overlap each other.
Turn on all available light sources: ceiling lights, table lamps. Point the light at the object.
Use all available sources, such as natural sunlight from a window.
Place the object on the background at a distance of 3-5 cm from the edge of the sheet closest to you.
On your phone, turn on the camera without flash.
Select shooting angle so that there is a white background behind the subject.
Try to place the subject in the center of the frame so that it occupies a larger area of the image.
Click on the object on the screen (to focus), and take the picture. Then you can upload you photo to Retoucher.Online background remover and bring it to perfection