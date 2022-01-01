Resize Image:
- Facebook profile picture
- Facebook stories
- Facebook marketplace
- Facebook link image
- Facebook image post
- Facebook cover photo
- Facebook right column
- Facebook instant articles
- Facebook event image
- Facebook group cover
- Facebook highlighted image
- Facebook feed
Flip Image for Facebook
Flip image horizontally or vertically to use it on your Facebook page. You can flip picture for Fb profile pic, cover, stories, banners, etc. All formats are supported: jpg, gif, png, bmp, and others.
Why use Free Image Flipper?
- With Free Image Flipping tool, you can easily mirror photos and images. Flip as many pics as you need. You don't have to sign up or create an account. Mirror image without any limitations.
- Flip image horizontally in seconds. Upload photos to our web tool and it will mirror image for you.
- Image Mirroring service is completely free and safe to use. We don't collect your personal data and don't save your media data anywhere.
- Mirror an image with a number of ready options. To flip image horizontally, simply select one of the ready profiles an let the web app do the rest of the job for you.
- Online Image Flipping service saves the original image quality. The web app doesn't squeeze the photo. The flipped file will have the same quality as the original picture.
How to flip image?
- 1
Click the "Upload" button or drag-n-drop select the pic that you want to flip.
- 2
You can mirror photos in any format: JPG, PNG, BMP, [GIF].
- 3
Choose whether you want to flip image vertically or horizontally and click "OK". Save flipped image.