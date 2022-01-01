Shoot a product on the solid color background Place your goods against a contrasting solid color background and under steady lighting. Use your smartphone or a digital camera to take a photo of it. For instance, you have red keyboard, then the white, light grey or beige color of the image background will be a great choice. Check here the detailed FAQ "How to take product photos at home or in the office"

Upload images Add a photo file with a background that you need to change from the PC or mobile phone. You can simply drag & drop the image to the background changing tool. Choose the next step: change photo background, add your own background, perform simple photo editing of your image. If necessary, you can remove unnecessary image details manually with a built-in eraser tool.