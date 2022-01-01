Resize Image:
- Facebook profile picture
- Facebook stories
- Facebook marketplace
- Facebook link image
- Facebook image post
- Facebook cover photo
- Facebook right column
- Facebook instant articles
- Facebook event image
- Facebook group cover
- Facebook highlighted image
- Facebook feed
Why using Free Image Rotator?
- With Free Image Rotator, you can rotate as many photos as you wish. There is no need to sign up or create an account. Rotate your images without any restrictions.
- Rotate your images in seconds. Upload any photo to our web tool and it will rotate the picture for you.
- Image Rotation Tool is completely safe to use. When you upload your files, you can be sure that no one will see or get access to them. We don't keep your media data anywhere.
- Free Image Rotator tool provides a huge number of ready profiles and settings. You can set any degree to customize the orientation of your digital pictures.
- Online Image Rotator keeps the original quality of your photo after rotation. The tool doesn't reduce the number of pixels or squeeze the image. The rotated pictures will have the same quality as the original photos.
How to rotate image?
- 1
To rotate an image, first of all, click the "Upload" button and select the image that you want to rotate.
- 2
You can upload a photo in any image format: JPG, PNG, BMP, [GIF].
- 3
Choose whether you want to rotate the image 90 or 180 degrees and click the "OK" button. Save rotated image.